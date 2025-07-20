Hey everyone, we're releasing a small patch that should hopefully address the main issues people have found while playing Engine Eternal.
The support so far has been great, and we're still working on making the game as good as it can be; but there may still be issues in the game, so if you find any, please don't hesitate to let us know in our Discord Server
Patch Notes
Balance Changes
Increased the time it takes for initial monsters to spawn in the dungeons
Buttons' speed has been slightly reduced
Adjusted Bouncy's stalking range
Landmine audio range increased
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where your stats wouldn't appear after finishing a run.
Fixed an issue with Buttons' collision
Fixed an issue with Buttons' attack
Fixed an issue with C.O.L.I.N.'s animations.
Fixed an issue where dungeons in Marrow Cove would be brighter than intended
Adjustments
The Radio in the station can now be turned back on
Small adjustments to HUD
Steam Friend List will now appear alphabetically in the pause menu
Changed files in this update