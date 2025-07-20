 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we're releasing a small patch that should hopefully address the main issues people have found while playing Engine Eternal.

The support so far has been great, and we're still working on making the game as good as it can be; but there may still be issues in the game, so if you find any, please don't hesitate to let us know in our Discord Server

Patch Notes

Balance Changes

  • Increased the time it takes for initial monsters to spawn in the dungeons

  • Buttons' speed has been slightly reduced

  • Adjusted Bouncy's stalking range

  • Landmine audio range increased

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where your stats wouldn't appear after finishing a run.

  • Fixed an issue with Buttons' collision

  • Fixed an issue with Buttons' attack

  • Fixed an issue with C.O.L.I.N.'s animations.

  • Fixed an issue where dungeons in Marrow Cove would be brighter than intended

Adjustments

  • The Radio in the station can now be turned back on

  • Small adjustments to HUD

  • Steam Friend List will now appear alphabetically in the pause menu

Changed files in this update

