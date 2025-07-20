Hey everyone, we're releasing a small patch that should hopefully address the main issues people have found while playing Engine Eternal.

The support so far has been great, and we're still working on making the game as good as it can be; but there may still be issues in the game, so if you find any, please don't hesitate to let us know in our Discord Server

Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Increased the time it takes for initial monsters to spawn in the dungeons

Buttons' speed has been slightly reduced

Adjusted Bouncy's stalking range

Landmine audio range increased

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where your stats wouldn't appear after finishing a run.

Fixed an issue with Buttons' collision

Fixed an issue with Buttons' attack

Fixed an issue with C.O.L.I.N.'s animations.

Fixed an issue where dungeons in Marrow Cove would be brighter than intended

Adjustments