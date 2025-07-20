Bug Fixes:

Fixed Lumen lighting issue in habitat corridors that made them appear much darker than intended.

Fixed an issue where destroying an airlock wouldn’t update connected room walls.

Fixed a bug where shooting with the Seeker weapon didn’t decrease its charge.

Fixed an issue causing vehicles to move extremely slowly after undocking at high framerates.

Fixed a bug where, after teleporting vehicles, the Repair and Charge Stations wouldn’t function.

Resolved high memory usage crashes causing fatal errors.

Fixed an issue allowing Seeker Laser Weapon T3-T4 to be installed incorrectly (rebuilding the Seeker will fix existing cases).

Fixed a bug where deconstructing a T2 Asteroid Miner didn’t return the Pyrolite.

Fixed a bug causing players to lose tools from the hotbar if inventory was full when unequipping the backpack.

Fixed an issue where the last checkpoint wouldn’t save correctly in airlocks.

Fixed a bug causing vehicles to remain frozen after warping.

Fixed an issue where the hotbar showed the wrong slot amount after using warp gates.

Fixed a bug causing the Asteroid Miner T2 radius to reset after loading.

Fixed a bug with the auto-save system not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where deconstructing a corridor prevented connected rooms from updating properly.

Fixed a bug causing some important items to keep respawning after loading the game.

Fixed an issue where the Deposit Miner laser VFX didn’t display correctly.