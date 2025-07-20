 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291604
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Lumen lighting issue in habitat corridors that made them appear much darker than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where destroying an airlock wouldn’t update connected room walls.

  • Fixed a bug where shooting with the Seeker weapon didn’t decrease its charge.

  • Fixed an issue causing vehicles to move extremely slowly after undocking at high framerates.

  • Fixed a bug where, after teleporting vehicles, the Repair and Charge Stations wouldn’t function.

  • Resolved high memory usage crashes causing fatal errors.

  • Fixed an issue allowing Seeker Laser Weapon T3-T4 to be installed incorrectly (rebuilding the Seeker will fix existing cases).

  • Fixed a bug where deconstructing a T2 Asteroid Miner didn’t return the Pyrolite.

  • Fixed a bug causing players to lose tools from the hotbar if inventory was full when unequipping the backpack.

  • Fixed an issue where the last checkpoint wouldn’t save correctly in airlocks.

  • Fixed a bug causing vehicles to remain frozen after warping.

  • Fixed an issue where the hotbar showed the wrong slot amount after using warp gates.

  • Fixed a bug causing the Asteroid Miner T2 radius to reset after loading.

  • Fixed a bug with the auto-save system not working correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where deconstructing a corridor prevented connected rooms from updating properly.

  • Fixed a bug causing some important items to keep respawning after loading the game.

  • Fixed an issue where the Deposit Miner laser VFX didn’t display correctly.

  • Fixed a vehicle duplication bug in the Docking Station.

Additions:

  • Steam Deck optimization improvements

  • Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.

  • Docking Station improvements.

  • Reduced the resource cost of the Ancient Gate Arm.

  • The Scans tab in the logs now displays scans currently in progress.

  • Added gamepad support for Seeker weapons.

  • lumen lighting improvement habitat rooms

  • Added a screen resolution setting to the options menu.

  • Added three new Accessibility options:

  1. - Auto Save Timer

  2. - Auto Save Thumbnails

  3. - Auto Save on Checkpoints

  • Firing with the Seeker now properly decreases the vehicle’s charge.

  • Added a respawn system for Pyrolite Clusters and Blue Crystals after each load.

  • Various optimization improvements for overall performance.

Changed depots in steamdecktest branch

