 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291466 Edited 20 July 2025 – 14:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed lighting balance issues in the game.

  • Added mouse sensitivity setting to the options menu.

  • Updated camera field of view (POV).

  • Simplified the mini-map and world map for a smoother experience.

  • Adjusted some sound effects.

  • Shortened the tutorial system and spread it across different areas of the game.

  • Corrected naming errors on various objects.

  • Added LED lights to the shop sign to indicate when it is open. In the warehouse, the “Open” symbol now appears in green or red.

  • Optimized small objects in the city to improve performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3608021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link