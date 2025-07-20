Fixed lighting balance issues in the game.

Added mouse sensitivity setting to the options menu.

Updated camera field of view (POV).

Simplified the mini-map and world map for a smoother experience.

Adjusted some sound effects.

Shortened the tutorial system and spread it across different areas of the game.

Corrected naming errors on various objects.

Added LED lights to the shop sign to indicate when it is open. In the warehouse, the “Open” symbol now appears in green or red.