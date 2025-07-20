【无法无天百无禁忌 人间正道法网难逃】
1、开放新地域湘北地区。
2、开放湘北势力【荆湘六扇门】系列剧情，荆湘六扇门可领取悬赏任务。
3、开放新侠客【铁面判官】游不归。
4、开放新成就【百无禁忌】、【荆湘侠少】。
5、开放新功法非攻剑法、墨心诀、杀猪刀法、万花剑法、旋风斧法、佛光掌法、铁蒺藜、遍撒金钱、九无散手、天地独尊诀。
6、增加武当派【将军令】辛虎符事件。
7、增加红颜萧令仪、文素心互动事件。
8、修复部分事件和文本错误。
v0.5.8版本更新
