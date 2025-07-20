🧲 New Magnets

• More items tagged Damage appear in the shop

• More items tagged Attack Speed appear in the shop

• More items tagged Armor appear in the shop

• More items tagged Max HP appear in the shop

• More items tagged Melee Damage appear in the shop

• More items tagged Ranged Damage appear in the shop

• All magnets scale with Luck

⏩ New Feature

• Added a Fast Forward button

• Lets you change game speed to 1x, 1.5x, or 2x

• Speed up the pain

🔫 New Weapons

• Nail Gun

• Pierces enemies and applies nails on hit

• Farmer Scythe

• On crit, has a chance (scales with Luck) to drop +1 Butter Drop

• Reaperoni (Scythe 2)

• Has insta-kill chance on crit (scales with Luck)

• Kitchen Torch

• Burns enemies on contact

🧱 New Items – Piercing Focused

• Toothpick (T1)

• +3% Pierce Chance

• Screwdriver (T2)

• +5% Pierce Chance

• -2% Explosion Chance

• Drill (T3)

• +10% Pierce Chance

• -2% Explosion Chance

• -2% Bounce Chance

• -2 Damage

• Jackhammer (T4)

• +16% Pierce Chance

• -6% Crit Chance

• -5 Knockback

• Hydraulic Press (T5)

• +60% Pierce Chance

• +5 Melee Damage

• -5 Ranged Damage

• Particle Accelerator (T6)

• +100% Pierce Chance

• +30% Projectile Speed

• -10% Attack Speed

• -20 Knockback

⚖️ Balance Changes

• Wave 15–25 enemies now have:

• +30% to +60% more health

• +30% to +100% more damage

• Mid-to-late game just got spicier

🛠️ Mini QOL Improvements

• Added a confirmation popup when pressing Return to Main Menu in the shop

• No more accidental rage quits

🖼️ Visual Tweaks

• Updated the More Butter Drops level-up icon

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

