🧲 New Magnets
• More items tagged Damage appear in the shop
• More items tagged Attack Speed appear in the shop
• More items tagged Armor appear in the shop
• More items tagged Max HP appear in the shop
• More items tagged Melee Damage appear in the shop
• More items tagged Ranged Damage appear in the shop
• All magnets scale with Luck
⏩ New Feature
• Added a Fast Forward button
• Lets you change game speed to 1x, 1.5x, or 2x
• Speed up the pain
🔫 New Weapons
• Nail Gun
• Pierces enemies and applies nails on hit
• Farmer Scythe
• On crit, has a chance (scales with Luck) to drop +1 Butter Drop
• Reaperoni (Scythe 2)
• Has insta-kill chance on crit (scales with Luck)
• Kitchen Torch
• Burns enemies on contact
🧱 New Items – Piercing Focused
• Toothpick (T1)
• +3% Pierce Chance
• Screwdriver (T2)
• +5% Pierce Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance
• Drill (T3)
• +10% Pierce Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance
• -2% Bounce Chance
• -2 Damage
• Jackhammer (T4)
• +16% Pierce Chance
• -6% Crit Chance
• -5 Knockback
• Hydraulic Press (T5)
• +60% Pierce Chance
• +5 Melee Damage
• -5 Ranged Damage
• Particle Accelerator (T6)
• +100% Pierce Chance
• +30% Projectile Speed
• -10% Attack Speed
• -20 Knockback
⚖️ Balance Changes
• Wave 15–25 enemies now have:
• +30% to +60% more health
• +30% to +100% more damage
• Mid-to-late game just got spicier
🛠️ Mini QOL Improvements
• Added a confirmation popup when pressing Return to Main Menu in the shop
• No more accidental rage quits
🖼️ Visual Tweaks
• Updated the More Butter Drops level-up icon
🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!
