20 July 2025 Build 19291418 Edited 20 July 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧲 New Magnets

• More items tagged Damage appear in the shop
• More items tagged Attack Speed appear in the shop
• More items tagged Armor appear in the shop
• More items tagged Max HP appear in the shop
• More items tagged Melee Damage appear in the shop
• More items tagged Ranged Damage appear in the shop

• All magnets scale with Luck

⏩ New Feature

• Added a Fast Forward button
• Lets you change game speed to 1x, 1.5x, or 2x
• Speed up the pain

🔫 New Weapons

Nail Gun
• Pierces enemies and applies nails on hit

Farmer Scythe
• On crit, has a chance (scales with Luck) to drop +1 Butter Drop

Reaperoni (Scythe 2)
• Has insta-kill chance on crit (scales with Luck)

Kitchen Torch
• Burns enemies on contact

🧱 New Items – Piercing Focused

Toothpick (T1)
• +3% Pierce Chance

Screwdriver (T2)
• +5% Pierce Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance

Drill (T3)
• +10% Pierce Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance
• -2% Bounce Chance
• -2 Damage

Jackhammer (T4)
• +16% Pierce Chance
• -6% Crit Chance
• -5 Knockback

Hydraulic Press (T5)
• +60% Pierce Chance
• +5 Melee Damage
• -5 Ranged Damage

Particle Accelerator (T6)
• +100% Pierce Chance
• +30% Projectile Speed
• -10% Attack Speed
• -20 Knockback

⚖️ Balance Changes

Wave 15–25 enemies now have:
+30% to +60% more health
+30% to +100% more damage
• Mid-to-late game just got spicier

🛠️ Mini QOL Improvements

• Added a confirmation popup when pressing Return to Main Menu in the shop
• No more accidental rage quits

🖼️ Visual Tweaks

• Updated the More Butter Drops level-up icon

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

