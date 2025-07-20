- Improved enemy navigation
- Improved enemy cheering animations
- Fixed attack distance of the green guys
- More armor choices!
Update 7/20/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Alright, this update is a good one - the new enemy nav code makes them significantly more challenging to approach and the cheering now seems more logical.
