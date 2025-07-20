 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Alright, this update is a good one - the new enemy nav code makes them significantly more challenging to approach and the cheering now seems more logical.

  • Improved enemy navigation
  • Improved enemy cheering animations
  • Fixed attack distance of the green guys
  • More armor choices!

