1.对战斗的卡顿又做了小的优化
2.修改了'辟邪剑法'的被动'万众伏诛'不生效的问题
3.删除了角色特性中'布甲精通'、'皮甲精通'、'重甲精通'，改为1级时学习
4.深渊商人添加了护甲精通、武器精通的技能书
5.其他忘记了
Changed files in this update