20 July 2025 Build 19291414 Edited 20 July 2025 – 14:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.对战斗的卡顿又做了小的优化

2.修改了'辟邪剑法'的被动'万众伏诛'不生效的问题

3.删除了角色特性中'布甲精通'、'皮甲精通'、'重甲精通'，改为1级时学习

4.深渊商人添加了护甲精通、武器精通的技能书

5.其他忘记了

