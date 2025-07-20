Improved UI
Fast Forward Feature
Toggle ~ Clicking the UI Change the phase permanently
Hold Space or Hold Mouse right button ~ Temporary fast forward.
This feature is added for more control and enhances experience by being able to do strategies better and make the phasing much faster.
Hand Limit
Hand limit is not indicated before and leads to confusing gameplay.
Now it’s set to Maximum of 6 cards on hand.
Adjusting Gameplay Stats
-Remove the default 50% Action meter at the start of the encounter.
-Remove Extra Draw after shuffling
Fixed:
Fix Action Meter lagging now much more smoother.
Emi Skills
Remove Interfere Effect to Ethereal Arrow
