20 July 2025 Build 19291394 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:59:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved UI

Fast Forward Feature

Toggle ~ Clicking the UI Change the phase permanently

Hold Space or Hold Mouse right button ~ Temporary fast forward.

 
This feature is added for more control and enhances experience by being able to do strategies better and make the phasing much faster.

Hand Limit

Hand limit is not indicated before and leads to confusing gameplay.

Now it’s set to Maximum of 6 cards on hand.

Adjusting Gameplay Stats

-Remove the default 50% Action meter at the start of the encounter.

-Remove Extra Draw after shuffling


Fixed:


Fix Action Meter lagging now much more smoother.



Emi Skills

Remove Interfere Effect to Ethereal Arrow

Changed files in this update

