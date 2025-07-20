 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291369
Update notes via Steam Community
* Attempt to prevent player flying of hilltops and getting thrown far away from force of explosions (since movement was updated) has been added.

* Soldiers should now also be prevented from gaining unrealistic speeds sometimes right after climbing hills or obstacles.

* All soldiers should now be able to target all enemy airplanes and helicopters if they have appropriate weapon.

* U.S. Player can now spot aircraft for squad and nearby soldiers.

* All MG in land vehicles operated by AI should now stop firing if vehicle is destroyed.

* Machine gunners in vehicles have now been told not to shoot unarmed civilians.

* ZU23 nerfed vs ground units: now has reduced detection range, slower rate of fire 60% of the time, and is way less accurate.

* Swimming skill added (swim faster).

* Soldiers will no longer shoot at target dummies (I might bring it back in other form later).

* Player ability to XP farm the target dummies with helmets is now reduced.


Just a quick update to fix some pressing issues, thanks.
Thank you beta testers!

