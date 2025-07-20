* Attempt to prevent player flying of hilltops and getting thrown far away from force of explosions (since movement was updated) has been added.



* Soldiers should now also be prevented from gaining unrealistic speeds sometimes right after climbing hills or obstacles.



* All soldiers should now be able to target all enemy airplanes and helicopters if they have appropriate weapon.



* U.S. Player can now spot aircraft for squad and nearby soldiers.



* All MG in land vehicles operated by AI should now stop firing if vehicle is destroyed.



* Machine gunners in vehicles have now been told not to shoot unarmed civilians.



* ZU23 nerfed vs ground units: now has reduced detection range, slower rate of fire 60% of the time, and is way less accurate.



* Swimming skill added (swim faster).



* Soldiers will no longer shoot at target dummies (I might bring it back in other form later).



* Player ability to XP farm the target dummies with helmets is now reduced.





Just a quick update to fix some pressing issues, thanks.

Thank you beta testers!