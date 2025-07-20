 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Heya!

I've been working on a big patch for the last few days. Many thanks to everyone who spent a lot of their time checking various issues with me — you are true legends!

The list of fixes is starting to shrink, which means there is about a week left until the end of the playtest.

Below is a list of changes and fixes:

Interface:

  • Fixed UI in learning and assigning skills
  • Fixed localization in some places
  • Fixed skill assignment on the panel
  • Fixed focus in Ranta
  • Expanded voice volume parameter.
  • Fixed interaction with the ladder using different buttons
  • Fixed UI after death for gamepad.
  • Updated skill learning button (active skills have a different frame)
  • Unified the UI on the bulletin board
  • Improved the UI of the settings menu for the gamepad
  • Updated the logic of interaction with chests and containers
  • Fixed the logic of reading books
  • Fixed the logic of the inventory and loading UI

Quests:

  • Pants no longer trigger events twice if you click on them quickly
  • Horka now takes beer
  • Akim gives out new pants for the quest
  • Firewood stacking has been fixed
  • The recipe for Crossbones has been fixed

Gameplay:

  • Rewritten control assignment methodology
  • Found a nasty shader that caused crashes near the fortress (it was a old fur skin)
  • Tristan can no longer be attacked during dialogue
  • Fixed a situation where multiple clicks in the prologue could cause the game to freeze
  • Fixed a bug with saving and loading unconscious characters
  • Fixed abuse with experience and items
  • The character no longer complains/praises food after loading
  • Fixed intoxication stack on loading
  • Improved the logic of dragable items
  • You can no longer eat underwater
  • Fixed the bandage socket
  • The torch no longer disappears when loading
  • Picked up items have priority over ladders
  • Fixed picking up and putting down heavy two-handed weapons
  • Improved the logic of quest interactions in the grotto
  • Fixed the underwater effect in some places
  • Vimon has correct voice now
  • Corrected the capsule for human NPCs (it is easier for them to pass through openings)
  • Corrected the capsule for some animals
  • Bird no longer dies after a fight
  • Added logic for auto-saving (will trigger more often if saving was disabled at the time of the timer)
  • The condition for the armor reinforcement skill has been corrected
  • Recipes can now be sold
  • The NPC death logic has been updated (in theory, this should fix the breakdancing skeletons hehe)
  • Arrows and arrow trails are now correctly removed when loading
  • Level 1 camps can no longer be set up without the survival skill
  • Fixed situations where quest items that had been given away could be looted from NPCs
  • Solid objects now stop Tukht's skills
  • Fixed NPC logic after loading in knocked state
  • Fixed ore mining (it now stacks)

Minor changes:

  • Removed GC from photo mode
  • Fixed the sound of splashing into water
  • Fixed the ship's collider
  • Adjusted some cameras

New:

  • Added the ability to select answers in dialogues using numbers and a gamepad
  • Added and improved the anti-stuck system
  • Added a slider for battle music volume
  • Added surface tracing for arrows (they will stick into the environment with the corresponding effect)

