Fixed UI in learning and assigning skills



Fixed localization in some places



Fixed skill assignment on the panel



Fixed focus in Ranta



Expanded voice volume parameter.



Fixed interaction with the ladder using different buttons



Fixed UI after death for gamepad.



Updated skill learning button (active skills have a different frame)



Unified the UI on the bulletin board



Improved the UI of the settings menu for the gamepad



Updated the logic of interaction with chests and containers



Fixed the logic of reading books



Fixed the logic of the inventory and loading UI



Pants no longer trigger events twice if you click on them quickly



Horka now takes beer



Akim gives out new pants for the quest



Firewood stacking has been fixed



The recipe for Crossbones has been fixed



Rewritten control assignment methodology



Found a nasty shader that caused crashes near the fortress (it was a old fur skin)



Tristan can no longer be attacked during dialogue



Fixed a situation where multiple clicks in the prologue could cause the game to freeze



Fixed a bug with saving and loading unconscious characters



Fixed abuse with experience and items



The character no longer complains/praises food after loading



Fixed intoxication stack on loading



Improved the logic of dragable items



You can no longer eat underwater



Fixed the bandage socket



The torch no longer disappears when loading



Picked up items have priority over ladders



Fixed picking up and putting down heavy two-handed weapons



Improved the logic of quest interactions in the grotto



Fixed the underwater effect in some places



Vimon has correct voice now



Corrected the capsule for human NPCs (it is easier for them to pass through openings)



Corrected the capsule for some animals



Bird no longer dies after a fight



Added logic for auto-saving (will trigger more often if saving was disabled at the time of the timer)



The condition for the armor reinforcement skill has been corrected



Recipes can now be sold



The NPC death logic has been updated (in theory, this should fix the breakdancing skeletons hehe)



Arrows and arrow trails are now correctly removed when loading



Level 1 camps can no longer be set up without the survival skill



Fixed situations where quest items that had been given away could be looted from NPCs



Solid objects now stop Tukht's skills



Fixed NPC logic after loading in knocked state



Fixed ore mining (it now stacks)



Removed GC from photo mode



Fixed the sound of splashing into water



Fixed the ship's collider



Adjusted some cameras



Added the ability to select answers in dialogues using numbers and a gamepad



Added and improved the anti-stuck system



Added a slider for battle music volume



Added surface tracing for arrows (they will stick into the environment with the corresponding effect)



Heya!I've been working on a big patch for the last few days. Many thanks to everyone who spent a lot of their time checking various issues with me — you are true legends!The list of fixes is starting to shrink, which means there is about a week left until the end of the playtest.Below is a list of changes and fixes: