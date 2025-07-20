I've been working on a big patch for the last few days. Many thanks to everyone who spent a lot of their time checking various issues with me — you are true legends!
The list of fixes is starting to shrink, which means there is about a week left until the end of the playtest.
Below is a list of changes and fixes:
Interface:
- Fixed UI in learning and assigning skills
- Fixed localization in some places
- Fixed skill assignment on the panel
- Fixed focus in Ranta
- Expanded voice volume parameter.
- Fixed interaction with the ladder using different buttons
- Fixed UI after death for gamepad.
- Updated skill learning button (active skills have a different frame)
- Unified the UI on the bulletin board
- Improved the UI of the settings menu for the gamepad
- Updated the logic of interaction with chests and containers
- Fixed the logic of reading books
- Fixed the logic of the inventory and loading UI
Quests:
- Pants no longer trigger events twice if you click on them quickly
- Horka now takes beer
- Akim gives out new pants for the quest
- Firewood stacking has been fixed
- The recipe for Crossbones has been fixed
Gameplay:
- Rewritten control assignment methodology
- Found a nasty shader that caused crashes near the fortress (it was a old fur skin)
- Tristan can no longer be attacked during dialogue
- Fixed a situation where multiple clicks in the prologue could cause the game to freeze
- Fixed a bug with saving and loading unconscious characters
- Fixed abuse with experience and items
- The character no longer complains/praises food after loading
- Fixed intoxication stack on loading
- Improved the logic of dragable items
- You can no longer eat underwater
- Fixed the bandage socket
- The torch no longer disappears when loading
- Picked up items have priority over ladders
- Fixed picking up and putting down heavy two-handed weapons
- Improved the logic of quest interactions in the grotto
- Fixed the underwater effect in some places
- Vimon has correct voice now
- Corrected the capsule for human NPCs (it is easier for them to pass through openings)
- Corrected the capsule for some animals
- Bird no longer dies after a fight
- Added logic for auto-saving (will trigger more often if saving was disabled at the time of the timer)
- The condition for the armor reinforcement skill has been corrected
- Recipes can now be sold
- The NPC death logic has been updated (in theory, this should fix the breakdancing skeletons hehe)
- Arrows and arrow trails are now correctly removed when loading
- Level 1 camps can no longer be set up without the survival skill
- Fixed situations where quest items that had been given away could be looted from NPCs
- Solid objects now stop Tukht's skills
- Fixed NPC logic after loading in knocked state
- Fixed ore mining (it now stacks)
Minor changes:
- Removed GC from photo mode
- Fixed the sound of splashing into water
- Fixed the ship's collider
- Adjusted some cameras
New:
- Added the ability to select answers in dialogues using numbers and a gamepad
- Added and improved the anti-stuck system
- Added a slider for battle music volume
- Added surface tracing for arrows (they will stick into the environment with the corresponding effect)
Changed files in this update