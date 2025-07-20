Hello!

The development of my game continues at full speed. Based on your feedback and inspiration from successful industry examples, I strive to deliver a better experience every day. As a solo developer with limited resources, my goal is to push the game forward without compromising on quality or innovation.

This update brings three new features that significantly enhance the player experience:

🎮 Gamepad Support – You can now play with a gamepad. Enjoy smoother and more comfortable gameplay.

🎙 Voice Narration – To enhance immersion, voice narration has been added. Experience the story in a deeper and more engaging way.

☁️ Steam Cloud Integration – Your saves are now safely stored in the cloud. Continue where you left off on any device with ease.

Thank you for your support. Let’s keep improving together!