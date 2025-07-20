This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Current Version

B2025.7.20

OK1-当AI创建战场后，如果准备阶段，6回合，也就是2个月不安排领主，就会自动取消战场

OK2-修复当被AI入侵时，抓住了对方，与对方谈判撤军，会导致所有入侵自己的领主全部撤军的问题

OK3- 修复内阁勋章偶尔可以直接授予的问题

OK4-给存档添加一个版本号，用来显示是在什么时候开新档的

OK1 - When the AI creates a battlefield, if no lord is assigned during the preparation phase within 6 rounds (i.e., 2 months), the battlefield will be automatically canceled.

OK2 - Fixed the issue where, when being invaded by the AI, capturing the opponent and negotiating with them to withdraw would cause all lords invading you to withdraw.

OK3 - Fixed the occasional issue where cabinet medals could be awarded directly.

OK4 - Added a version number to the save file to show when the new save was created.

由于一天无法收到steam发来的确认默认版本发布手机短信，所以没法更新

为此以该中方式更新，有需求的可以执行切换DEV 至最新版本

Since I couldn't receive the SMS confirmation from Steam for releasing the default version throughout the day, I couldn't update it.

For this reason, the update has been done in this way. Those who need it can switch to the latest version of the DEV branch.