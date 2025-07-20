Re-applied changes from v0.0.10-beta



Changes

- Updated Death sound effects for all player and enemy units

- Added 'ESC' hotkey to pause and resume game

- Implemented proximity based unit sound FX (3D sound)



Fixes

- Fixed game crashing on launch (Critical)

- Fixed Day Night cycle timing being extremely short

- Updated Objects title text color

- Fixed music and ambient sound not pausing with game

- Fixed ambient sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished

- Fixed music sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished