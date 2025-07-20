Re-applied changes from v0.0.10-beta
Changes
- Updated Death sound effects for all player and enemy units
- Added 'ESC' hotkey to pause and resume game
- Implemented proximity based unit sound FX (3D sound)
Fixes
- Fixed game crashing on launch (Critical)
- Fixed Day Night cycle timing being extremely short
- Updated Objects title text color
- Fixed music and ambient sound not pausing with game
- Fixed ambient sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished
- Fixed music sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished
v0.0.12-beta Fixed Game crash on Launch and Implemented 3D sound
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update