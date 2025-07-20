New Features
Added a new mechanic to certain levels: Predetermined Starting Dots
Introduced music controls, allowing you to skip, repeat, or pause the game’s music
Added new levels
Added a scrollbar to the level selection screen to accommodate the new levels
Added partial keyboard and controller support for accessibility
Added translations for German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese
Tweaks
Improved animations and transitions
Music now fades out to 0 when exiting the game
Bug Fixes
Fixed a memory leak that caused unusually high memory usage
Fixed an issue where the level selection screen showed incorrect previews for some players
Fixed several minor audio issues
Pressing Escape now returns you to the level selection screen
Changed files in this update