 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 July 2025 Build 19291213 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a new mechanic to certain levels: Predetermined Starting Dots

  • Introduced music controls, allowing you to skip, repeat, or pause the game’s music

  • Added new levels

  • Added a scrollbar to the level selection screen to accommodate the new levels

  • Added partial keyboard and controller support for accessibility

  • Added translations for German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Tweaks

  • Improved animations and transitions

  • Music now fades out to 0 when exiting the game

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a memory leak that caused unusually high memory usage

  • Fixed an issue where the level selection screen showed incorrect previews for some players

  • Fixed several minor audio issues

  • Pressing Escape now returns you to the level selection screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2739202
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link