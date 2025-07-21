 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been around 10 years since the first public alpha of Lawgivers was released. To celebrate and thank everyone for their support, I've updated the game with more variety and a few fixes. I hope the series has had a positive impact on the scene and brought enjoyment to fans of political simulations. I'm confident—and hopeful—that more will be achieved with Lawgivers II and beyond.

  • 10th Anniversary Edition

  • 3 new countries: India, Netherlands and Thailand

  • localizations in thai, hindi and arabic

  • 3 new laws "Homeless shelters", "Dual citizenship" and "Music festival"

  • 5 new events to the game "Power outage", "Building collapse", "Currency inflation", "Mass migration" and "Scientific Breakthrough"

  • fixed some reported bugs

Note: The first bundle is now available and includes Lawgivers I and Lawgivers II.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56854/Lawgivers_Legacy/

