It's been around 10 years since the first public alpha of Lawgivers was released. To celebrate and thank everyone for their support, I've updated the game with more variety and a few fixes. I hope the series has had a positive impact on the scene and brought enjoyment to fans of political simulations. I'm confident—and hopeful—that more will be achieved with Lawgivers II and beyond.

10th Anniversary Edition

3 new countries: India, Netherlands and Thailand

localizations in thai, hindi and arabic

3 new laws "Homeless shelters", "Dual citizenship" and "Music festival"

5 new events to the game "Power outage", "Building collapse", "Currency inflation", "Mass migration" and "Scientific Breakthrough"

fixed some reported bugs

Note: The first bundle is now available and includes Lawgivers I and Lawgivers II.