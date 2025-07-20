Hey folks! Back at it after taking last week off. Here's the latest:
- Added "Right Click to Talk" interactions to NPCs. The "H" hey still works too, for those who are used to / prefer it.
- Right Clicking on a hostile NPC in melee range will toggle auto attack on and target that NPC.
- Changed Vendor and Auction House UIs to integrate chat with those NPCs into the same UI element for ease of viewing
- Implemented a major optimization around the chat log that should smooth issues for some users.
- Fixed a bug where weapons that had beneficial procs intended to be applied the wielder would sometimes be applied to the wielder's target instead.
- Fixed a bunch of other, smaller bugs as reported over the past week.
Enjoy!
Brian
Changed files in this update