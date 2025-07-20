 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291184 Edited 20 July 2025 – 12:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks! Back at it after taking last week off. Here's the latest:

- Added "Right Click to Talk" interactions to NPCs. The "H" hey still works too, for those who are used to / prefer it.

- Right Clicking on a hostile NPC in melee range will toggle auto attack on and target that NPC.

- Changed Vendor and Auction House UIs to integrate chat with those NPCs into the same UI element for ease of viewing

- Implemented a major optimization around the chat log that should smooth issues for some users.

- Fixed a bug where weapons that had beneficial procs intended to be applied the wielder would sometimes be applied to the wielder's target instead.

- Fixed a bunch of other, smaller bugs as reported over the past week.

Enjoy!

Brian

Changed files in this update

Depot 2382521
