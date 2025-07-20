Hello Commander,



Today we’ve released version 0.23.7 – bringing some key improvements:



✅ Bugfix: A bug that sneaked in during the Indie Game Fest has been fixed. The AI was occasionally confused – this should now be resolved.

✅ Performance boost: We implemented a major performance update. On some systems, we’re seeing up to double the FPS!

✅ Improved camera: The camera now moves much more fluidly across the battlefield – no more stutters or jerky movements.



We’re still hard at work on the upcoming graphics update. The feedback at the Indie Game Fest was amazing – thank you! We estimate it’ll take one or two more months until it’s ready.



Thanks for playing – see you in the next update!

Your Section Gamma Team