 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291170 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Commander,

Today we’ve released version 0.23.7 – bringing some key improvements:

✅ Bugfix: A bug that sneaked in during the Indie Game Fest has been fixed. The AI was occasionally confused – this should now be resolved.
✅ Performance boost: We implemented a major performance update. On some systems, we’re seeing up to double the FPS!
✅ Improved camera: The camera now moves much more fluidly across the battlefield – no more stutters or jerky movements.

We’re still hard at work on the upcoming graphics update. The feedback at the Indie Game Fest was amazing – thank you! We estimate it’ll take one or two more months until it’s ready.

Thanks for playing – see you in the next update!
Your Section Gamma Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2381291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link