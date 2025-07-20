What has changed/been added?
- In the worldmap I added an indicator so you can track the amount of normal levels beaten and amount of hard levels beaten.
- I hope I have fixed the status when ingame, otherwise I'll try to fix it(again)
- Made the remove slot function more clear, it now shows a prompt if you want to remove all your data.
- Faster world map loading
- The editor now doesn't load any older levels, in next patch will fix that and more! I'll also try to add some things from the reddit post
Added more "indicators"
