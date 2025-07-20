 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291122 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
-Players can now use the keys 1, 2 and 3 (or on the numpad) to choose what units they would prefer to control when possessing with 'P'. This can also be done manually, while in the management mode via the 'control units' menu. The icon in the top right gives a visual indicator of the preferred unit.

Should players want to control just the nearest unit, they can press '0' and the visual indicator will disappear (and the unit possession won't discriminate).
-Enemies now use their current velocity in the calculation they do to see if they should bite or sting. This should allow for greater NPC accuracy.

-Minor bug fixes and improvements; for example players should now teleport in and out of hives properly.

