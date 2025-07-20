 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291083 Edited 20 July 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default Branch Fixes

  • Increased experience gain per game to accelerate Evolution Point acquisition

  • Fixed the issue where Weapon PEARAIN had a fixed firing angle.

  • Increased the damage values of Weapons ASCEND and YAMA.

  • In Multiplayer Mode, the storage exchange machine in the Blackdog Safe House no longer affects single-player saves.

  • Fixed the bug in ARTISANISM Faith where the Soul Head fails to drop souls when instantly killed.

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Increased experience gain per game to accelerate Evolution Point acquisition

  • Fixed the issue where Weapon PEARAIN had a fixed firing angle.

  • Increased the damage values of Weapons ASCEND and YAMA.

  • In Multiplayer Mode, the storage exchange machine in the Blackdog Safe House no longer affects single-player saves.

  • Fixed the bug in ARTISANISM Faith where the Soul Head fails to drop souls when instantly killed.

  • Fixed the bug where save time displays as 0.

  • Fixed the bug where jumping into the abyss while opening the UI causes the game to freeze.

  • Fixed the charge bar UI display error.

  • Fixed the issue where the dynamite barrel quest cannot be completed.

Optimizations

  • Improved the stability of flight state detection.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library → Neon Abyss 2 → Right-click → Properties → Betas → Select "Beta" (no password required).

Note: Players on different branches cannot connect for multiplayer due to version mismatches.

Veewo Games

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19291083
Depot 2235201
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link