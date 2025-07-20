Default Branch Fixes
Beta Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
Increased experience gain per game to accelerate Evolution Point acquisition
Fixed the issue where Weapon PEARAIN had a fixed firing angle.
Increased the damage values of Weapons ASCEND and YAMA.
In Multiplayer Mode, the storage exchange machine in the Blackdog Safe House no longer affects single-player saves.
Fixed the bug in ARTISANISM Faith where the Soul Head fails to drop souls when instantly killed.
Fixed the bug where save time displays as 0.
Fixed the bug where jumping into the abyss while opening the UI causes the game to freeze.
Fixed the charge bar UI display error.
Fixed the issue where the dynamite barrel quest cannot be completed.
Optimizations
Improved the stability of flight state detection.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library → Neon Abyss 2 → Right-click → Properties → Betas → Select "Beta" (no password required).
Note: Players on different branches cannot connect for multiplayer due to version mismatches.
