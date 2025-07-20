Fixed the bug in ARTISANISM Faith where the Soul Head fails to drop souls when instantly killed.

In Multiplayer Mode, the storage exchange machine in the Blackdog Safe House no longer affects single-player saves.

Increased the damage values of Weapons ASCEND and YAMA .

Fixed the issue where Weapon PEARAIN had a fixed firing angle.

Increased experience gain per game to accelerate Evolution Point acquisition

Fixed the bug where save time displays as 0.

Fixed the bug where jumping into the abyss while opening the UI causes the game to freeze.

Fixed the charge bar UI display error.