We're happy to announce that Title Update #4 for NALE Chapter IV is live!

This is a big change:

Save-Anywhere Function - You can now hit "esc" (or the matching menu button on whatever controller you're using) to bring up the main menu during dialogue . This allows players to save the game almost anywhere, so no waiting for dialogue to end in order to save!

New Fast-Forward Function - In addition to the old feature to fast-forward dialogue, you can now hold the fast-forward button/key to fast-forward cutscenes . This will speed up all actions x4, allowing you to speed through cutscenes, ideal for players who are replaying the game and want to reach key moments quickly.

Typo Fixes - Thanks to our community, we've been able to fix numerous typos and small errors.

Unfortunately, these changes are quite substantial and they will invalidate older saves. You'll get a message to do this upon trying to load a save or starting a game with invalid saves; sadly this was unavoidable.

Apologies to anyone affected by this. We held on after release until the number of players had dropped to a small number to try and reduce the number of players that would get caught out. This won't remove achievements or reset game options, and if you're already part-way through, you should be able to use the fast-forward function to reach where you were pretty quickly.

Our community has extensively tested these two new features, however, if you encounter any issues, please report them here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2124200/discussions/0/594023852480202951/

Thanks, everyone, for your continued support!