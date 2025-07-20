We're happy to announce that Title Update #4 for NALE Chapter IV is live!
This is a big change:
Save-Anywhere Function - You can now hit "esc" (or the matching menu button on whatever controller you're using) to bring up the main menu during dialogue. This allows players to save the game almost anywhere, so no waiting for dialogue to end in order to save!
New Fast-Forward Function - In addition to the old feature to fast-forward dialogue, you can now hold the fast-forward button/key to fast-forward cutscenes. This will speed up all actions x4, allowing you to speed through cutscenes, ideal for players who are replaying the game and want to reach key moments quickly.
Typo Fixes - Thanks to our community, we've been able to fix numerous typos and small errors.
Unfortunately, these changes are quite substantial and they will invalidate older saves. You'll get a message to do this upon trying to load a save or starting a game with invalid saves; sadly this was unavoidable.
Apologies to anyone affected by this. We held on after release until the number of players had dropped to a small number to try and reduce the number of players that would get caught out. This won't remove achievements or reset game options, and if you're already part-way through, you should be able to use the fast-forward function to reach where you were pretty quickly.
Our community has extensively tested these two new features, however, if you encounter any issues, please report them here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2124200/discussions/0/594023852480202951/
Thanks, everyone, for your continued support!
Changed files in this update