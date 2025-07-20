Additions:
Added 4 new employees to the game (4 stockists);
Added level system for employees;
Added employee salaries;
Added system so that if an employee's salary is not paid, they are automatically fired:
Added 8 new products to the catalog of products to unlock;
Added 7 new achievements to the game;
Added the possibility of using the ENTER key to set the price without going to the button;
Balancing:
Balanced the customer's chance of dropping garbage on the ground;
Balanced the game economy;
Increased the maximum level to 15;
Level required to unlock new products, changed;
Level required for new expansions changed;
Balance of some achievements;
Corrections:
Fixed market door collider;
Fixed outline problem;
Fixed all problems related to the tutorial system;
Problem with npc getting stuck on shelves;
Optimizations:
Optimized the customer code;
Senario:
Minor changes to the game's senario, added a decorative park at the back of the market.
