Major 20 July 2025 Build 19291065 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added 4 new employees to the game (4 stockists);

  • Added level system for employees;

  • Added employee salaries;

  • Added system so that if an employee's salary is not paid, they are automatically fired:

  • Added 8 new products to the catalog of products to unlock;

  • Added 7 new achievements to the game;

  • Added the possibility of using the ENTER key to set the price without going to the button;

Balancing:

  • Balanced the customer's chance of dropping garbage on the ground;

  • Balanced the game economy;

  • Increased the maximum level to 15;

  • Level required to unlock new products, changed;

  • Level required for new expansions changed;

  • Balance of some achievements;

Corrections:

  • Fixed market door collider;

  • Fixed outline problem;

  • Fixed all problems related to the tutorial system;

  • Problem with npc getting stuck on shelves;

Optimizations:

  • Optimized the customer code;

Senario:

  • Minor changes to the game's senario, added a decorative park at the back of the market.

