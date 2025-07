UPDATE #26 is now available!

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyːA small update with improvements and fixes. The vending machine system has been reworked and a new item has been added - a protein bar.- New items added to the vending machine- The price for using the vending machine is now 100₡- Fixed the physics of ejecting items from the vending machine- Fixed the generation of an ingot in the abandoned store (it can now be sold)- Removed unnecessary objects on new road sections- Fixed the text on road signs- Fixed a graphical error in one of the tunnels- When leaving the car, it no longer restarts- Added a new item - protein bar- Fixed lighting errors- Changes to the control menu- Fixed the text in the localizer lineGet ready, it's going to be dusty! ːplaneː