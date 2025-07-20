 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291063 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː

UPDATE #26 is now available!

A small update with improvements and fixes. The vending machine system has been reworked and a new item has been added - a protein bar.

UPDATE #26 CHANGELOG


WORLD

- New items added to the vending machine
- The price for using the vending machine is now 100₡
- Fixed the physics of ejecting items from the vending machine
- Fixed the generation of an ingot in the abandoned store (it can now be sold)
- Removed unnecessary objects on new road sections
- Fixed the text on road signs
- Fixed a graphical error in one of the tunnels

CARS

- When leaving the car, it no longer restarts

ITEMS

- Added a new item - protein bar

GRAPHICS

- Fixed lighting errors

INTERFACES

- Changes to the control menu
- Fixed the text in the localizer line



Get ready, it's going to be dusty! ːplaneː
