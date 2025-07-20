UPDATE #26 is now available!A small update with improvements and fixes. The vending machine system has been reworked and a new item has been added - a protein bar.
UPDATE #26 CHANGELOG
WORLD- New items added to the vending machine
- The price for using the vending machine is now 100₡
- Fixed the physics of ejecting items from the vending machine
- Fixed the generation of an ingot in the abandoned store (it can now be sold)
- Removed unnecessary objects on new road sections
- Fixed the text on road signs
- Fixed a graphical error in one of the tunnels
CARS- When leaving the car, it no longer restarts
ITEMS- Added a new item - protein bar
GRAPHICS- Fixed lighting errors
INTERFACES- Changes to the control menu
- Fixed the text in the localizer line
Get ready, it's going to be dusty! ːplaneː
Welcome to our DISCORD SERVER
Changed files in this update