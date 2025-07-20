Hi everyone. Sorry for the lack of patches. Been ill. Y'all should send me "gws" messages.

Anyways, this update focus on patching a few bugs found through playtesting. Multiplayer (probably) works but I haven't tested it fully yet. If it still doesn't work, I'll probably fix it in v.0.2.2 instead of another patch.

Patch notes incoming:

Fixed being unable to jump out of the water easily at the shop

Fixed lobby list in pause menu being too elastic

Fixed voting countdown timer not running out

Fixed "PlayersAlive" count updating incorrectly due to the game not decreasing the players alive once a player disconnects. A "DeadPlayer" dictionary is now stored on the host and if the player that disconnects is not in the dictionary, "PlayersAlive" will decrease correctly.

Fixed a potential softlock with group buttons if a player disconnects. Previously group buttons would calculate required presses when a player disconnects through the amount of connected clients, now it does it through the fixed "PlayersAlive" count. (NOTE: just realized ANOTHER bug with group buttons while typing this. If one or more players pressed the button before it updates, those presses will be ignored. However, players won't be able to press the button again. Fix later.)

Fixed the game endlessly trying to join a lobby that doesn't exist. Now it'll time out after 5 seconds. Might up the time depending on player feedback. lmk

Fixed shop text that is supposed to appear in the elevator appearing when you're not in the elevator on map load

k see yerrrrrrr

-NoFaceGames