20 July 2025 Build 19290970 Edited 20 July 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’re happy to announce that we’ve fixed the issue causing the game to unexpectedly crash during the launch of Mission 7: "Anomalies."

Thank you for reporting this bug and for your patience! Your feedback helps us improve the game.

