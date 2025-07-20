We’re happy to announce that we’ve fixed the issue causing the game to unexpectedly crash during the launch of Mission 7: "Anomalies."
Thank you for reporting this bug and for your patience! Your feedback helps us improve the game.
Update – July 20, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
