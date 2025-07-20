🛠️ Weekly Update #1 – The First Steps Begin! 🛠️
Welcome back, Idlers!
Our very first weekly update is here – small but mighty. This patch focuses on smoothing out the gameplay experience and adding some quality-of-life features for both new and returning players.
💬 Got Feedback? We’d love to hear it!
How do you like the game so far?
Let us know by:
• Writing a Steam review
• Starting a discussion right here on Steam
• Joining our Discord community and chatting with us directly
👉 https://discord.gg/HV38zvQZXz
Your input helps shape the future of Idle Life!
📦 What’s New?
• 🧰 New Useful Items: A handful of new things to collect, craft and use!
• 🎨 Reworked Main Menu: No more chaos – just slick, clean design.
• 📖 Mini-Wiki Added: A small, helpful wiki now lives inside the game! It’ll expand over time to help players learn quickly and intuitively.
• ⚖️ Item & Crafting Balancing: We’ve reworked several item requirements – no more 15 bundles of grass for one rope!
• 🐛 Bugfixes, Bugfixes, Bugfixes!
• Fixed items disappearing
• Fixed items/craftings not unlocking
• Fixed shop not resetting
• Fixed day not starting
• Fixed menu not loading
• Fixed game not loading from main menu
• Fixed performance spikes caused by broken workers
• Improved overall performance (2–7% boost across key areas)
❓ FAQ – What’s the goal of this game anyway? 🤔
🧭 What’s the long-term vision for Idle Life?
Idle Life isn’t meant to be a one-and-done game. We're building an Idle-Crafting experience with a reason to log in every day — whether it’s to progress, craft, loot, or just vibe.
📅 How often will updates drop?
• Weekly: 1 content/fix update at the end of every week
• Monthly: 1 major update with new features (like Arena reworks or Weekly Quests)
🔧 Currently in Development:
• 🥊 Arena Rework – We’re rebuilding the Arena from the ground up.
→ ETA: Next week’s monthly update 🔥
🧠 Stay idle, stay clever – and always craft responsibly!
Until next week,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
