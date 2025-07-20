🛠️ Weekly Update #1 – The First Steps Begin! 🛠️

Welcome back, Idlers!

Our very first weekly update is here – small but mighty. This patch focuses on smoothing out the gameplay experience and adding some quality-of-life features for both new and returning players.

💬 Got Feedback? We’d love to hear it!

How do you like the game so far?

Let us know by:

• Writing a Steam review

• Starting a discussion right here on Steam

• Joining our Discord community and chatting with us directly

👉 https://discord.gg/HV38zvQZXz

Your input helps shape the future of Idle Life!



📦 What’s New?

• 🧰 New Useful Items: A handful of new things to collect, craft and use!

• 🎨 Reworked Main Menu: No more chaos – just slick, clean design.

• 📖 Mini-Wiki Added: A small, helpful wiki now lives inside the game! It’ll expand over time to help players learn quickly and intuitively.

• ⚖️ Item & Crafting Balancing: We’ve reworked several item requirements – no more 15 bundles of grass for one rope!

• 🐛 Bugfixes, Bugfixes, Bugfixes!

• Fixed items disappearing

• Fixed items/craftings not unlocking

• Fixed shop not resetting

• Fixed day not starting

• Fixed menu not loading

• Fixed game not loading from main menu

• Fixed performance spikes caused by broken workers

• Improved overall performance (2–7% boost across key areas)



❓ FAQ – What’s the goal of this game anyway? 🤔

🧭 What’s the long-term vision for Idle Life?

Idle Life isn’t meant to be a one-and-done game. We're building an Idle-Crafting experience with a reason to log in every day — whether it’s to progress, craft, loot, or just vibe.

📅 How often will updates drop?

• Weekly: 1 content/fix update at the end of every week

• Monthly: 1 major update with new features (like Arena reworks or Weekly Quests)



🔧 Currently in Development:

• 🥊 Arena Rework – We’re rebuilding the Arena from the ground up.

→ ETA: Next week’s monthly update 🔥



🧠 Stay idle, stay clever – and always craft responsibly!

Until next week,

— The Dev Goblin 👹