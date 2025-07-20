 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290864
v0.1.2.5

NEW ENEMY IN LEVEL 5!

- There's a new enemy type in level 5! It's an evil tree minion! It's cool because it's an even more advanced type of enemy behavior.
- When player walks near the evil tree minion, the tree will wake up and start moving towards the player character.
- Improved enemy reactions to player character spell hits.
- QOL updates (spawning adjustments).

More exciting updates on the way!

Thanks for playing, have fun fighting this new enemy!

GnarlyTree Games

