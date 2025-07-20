v0.1.2.5



NEW ENEMY IN LEVEL 5!



- There's a new enemy type in level 5! It's an evil tree minion! It's cool because it's an even more advanced type of enemy behavior.

- When player walks near the evil tree minion, the tree will wake up and start moving towards the player character.

- Improved enemy reactions to player character spell hits.

- QOL updates (spawning adjustments).



More exciting updates on the way!



Thanks for playing, have fun fighting this new enemy!



GnarlyTree Games