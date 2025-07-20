Due to the delayed launch of Cycle 1 and the persistent network errors that players encountered, Cycle 1 has been extended by another day.
The Leaderboard for Cycle 1 will close on July 22nd, 02:00 AM CEST
Thank you all for your patience!
Cheers,
Kohari
Cycle 1 Extended By 24h
