20 July 2025 Build 19290856
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to the delayed launch of Cycle 1 and the persistent network errors that players encountered, Cycle 1 has been extended by another day.

The Leaderboard for Cycle 1 will close on July 22nd, 02:00 AM CEST

Thank you all for your patience!

Cheers,
Kohari

