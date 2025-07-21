 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19290822 Edited 21 July 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You will follow the footsteps of A-Yu, a young boy, as he returns to the eerie apartment, haunted sewers, twisted amusement park, and silent hospital... Under the shadow of monsters, the fog is creeping in unseen...

🎮 Launch Discount: 10% Off!
The full version includes four chapters with over 8 hours of terror.

"I want to play a game... Time to make your choice."

1. A Gripping Horror Adventure with Multiple Endings

Awakening on a stormy night, young A-Yu finds himself alone in a dark apartment. His once-kind "neighbors" and "parents" are gone, replaced by monstrous traces in the familiar halls. What illusions await him? Can he uncover the final truth?

2. Intricately Designed Puzzles & Mechanisms

A piano’s melody, a flickering TV, a crack in the wall—every ruined detail hides a clue. Use your items and wits to break through the darkness.

3. Heart-Pounding Encounters with Monsters

Each chapter introduces new bosses and creatures. Fight or flee—stealth kills, direct combat, or resourceful survival—the choice is yours.

Welcome... to the nightmare of "the final breath"

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link