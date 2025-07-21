You will follow the footsteps of A-Yu, a young boy, as he returns to the eerie apartment, haunted sewers, twisted amusement park, and silent hospital... Under the shadow of monsters, the fog is creeping in unseen...

🎮 Launch Discount: 10% Off!

The full version includes four chapters with over 8 hours of terror.

"I want to play a game... Time to make your choice."

1. A Gripping Horror Adventure with Multiple Endings

Awakening on a stormy night, young A-Yu finds himself alone in a dark apartment. His once-kind "neighbors" and "parents" are gone, replaced by monstrous traces in the familiar halls. What illusions await him? Can he uncover the final truth?

2. Intricately Designed Puzzles & Mechanisms

A piano’s melody, a flickering TV, a crack in the wall—every ruined detail hides a clue. Use your items and wits to break through the darkness.

3. Heart-Pounding Encounters with Monsters

Each chapter introduces new bosses and creatures. Fight or flee—stealth kills, direct combat, or resourceful survival—the choice is yours.

Welcome... to the nightmare of "the final breath"