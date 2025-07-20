 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290795
Update notes via Steam Community
〇 We received reports of save data being lost when the game encountered a blue screen, so we have implemented an automatic backup system.

A backup is now created in the background every 10 minutes (this will be automatically enabled after updating).

If the save data becomes corrupted, the game will attempt to restore it from a backup.
We will continue to address any further issues as they arise.

・Added special move voice lines for two VTubers who previously had none.
　- Added special move voice for Asano Mezame.
　- Added and renamed the special move voice for one hidden character.

・Fixed data for a VTuber whose SNS link was not working correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
