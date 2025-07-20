 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19290789 Edited 20 July 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1 Added 9 tutorial quests guiding new players through the Lucid Dream. (Only affects new game slot)
2 Increased spacing and health points for farm trees and water plants fields, making them harder to accidentally been cut down.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link