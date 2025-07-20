1 Added 9 tutorial quests guiding new players through the Lucid Dream. (Only affects new game slot)
2 Increased spacing and health points for farm trees and water plants fields, making them harder to accidentally been cut down.
Tutorial Quest update 0720
