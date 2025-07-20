 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290785 Edited 20 July 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Add Save in menu
2. Add off mini games button
3. Fix load new point
4. Add 1 2 3 key buttons to numpad (while binding is not ready)
5. Add save last tool to scanner (After press R again tool take back)
6. Fix Oxigen tip in shop (it's show wrong iformation)

Have a good play!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604431
