1. Add Save in menu
2. Add off mini games button
3. Fix load new point
4. Add 1 2 3 key buttons to numpad (while binding is not ready)
5. Add save last tool to scanner (After press R again tool take back)
6. Fix Oxigen tip in shop (it's show wrong iformation)
Have a good play!
Hotfix #2
