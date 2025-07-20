 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290773 Edited 20 July 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Player now starts game with items (axe, pickaxe, torch, apple, bandage)
More visible crosshair in game
Player now starts with basic military clothing, can choose red or green faction
Removed random spawn, all players now spawn at local destroyed village next to vehicles
Added POI's to map

Fixed audio on squirrel causing it to make wrong noises
Fixed wrong descriptions showing on wrong items

