Player now starts game with items (axe, pickaxe, torch, apple, bandage)
More visible crosshair in game
Player now starts with basic military clothing, can choose red or green faction
Removed random spawn, all players now spawn at local destroyed village next to vehicles
Added POI's to map
Fixed audio on squirrel causing it to make wrong noises
Fixed wrong descriptions showing on wrong items
Landiscape V1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
