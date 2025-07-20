Hey Coaches!
We have made a small game update with much needed adjustments and tweaks:
- Improved contested catch logic
- Improved ball carrier evade/skill move
- Fixed draft projection accuracy
- Fine tuned difficultly settings
Stay tuned for more!
0.6.7 Release Notes
