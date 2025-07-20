 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290742 Edited 20 July 2025 – 11:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a stability patch providing numerous fixes, including:

  • Inventory Quantity and Power Quantity Stacking Glitch that may have meant the amount of items in your inventory was out of sync with your Power Bar Quantity.
  • Energy Well may have been glitched for some and could not be picked up off the ground when it drops.
  • Corrected a couple of grammatical issues with some of the quest screens.

