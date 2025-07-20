Small UI tweaks, rims on buttons, highlight colors, etc.



Added a verbose question about Orestes



Added a few Speed/Discovery questions



Added several Discovery Mode background images



Added to the repetition filter slightly



Changed the Illiad and Odyssey category to Trojan War and Return to more accurately reflect the content.

With the latest version, 0.9.5, I have completed integration of Steam Achievements.Other updates:This concludes the major updates that I had intended to complete during Early Access. There may be other changes but they will be minor. Localization is not planned at this time.I built this game -- a quiz game, focused solely on the tales and the myths themselves -- because mythology matters. The structure and the depth of mythology offers a better escape than loads of other games. I really think you should give it a try, starting with discovery, or maybe verbose. Either way, thanks for stopping by.And to my players, thanks for playing! For those who want to see this project grow and to improve, I can still totally add questions and I'm open to suggestions. There are only 136 verbose questions, and 380 Speed/Discovery questions, so I have covered a lot of ground but there is still room for more.