20 July 2025 Build 19290594 Edited 20 July 2025 – 10:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

During the last hotfix some errors resulted in a white screen. This update resolves that issue.

Patch Notes

- Fixed invisible errors resulting in a white screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3831221
  • Loading history…
