This update fixes various issues that were reported in the time I was absent.
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added two keycards to reach the money stash room on Mob Corporate Front
- fixed a crash that could occur in the Epilogue levels if Gideon was alive
- fixed incorrect nametags in a certain dialogue on Decrepit Industrial Area
- fixed two lights not being controlled by a light switch on Dilapidated Complex
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed one of the security guards in Epilogue being uncomfortably seated
- fixed being able to set Dealer on fire on Apartment Complex
- fixed being able to set Shopkeeper on fire on Shopkeeper's Mansion
BASE GAME CHANGES
- when a crash occurs while loading a Steam mod the game will now display the exact mod name that caused the crash on startup
- fixed UI colors not resetting to the default 'Collateral' palette when loading from one campaign into another without exiting to the main menu
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed the create_npc cutscene action not setting the NPC health level to the maximum of the provided experience level
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
