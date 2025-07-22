 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19290539
Update notes via Steam Community
A lot of wave tweaks.

Important: Slob behaviour has changed in this version. Slobs will now speed up towards the edges of the screen to avoid falling too far behind and disappearing while they are still visible.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-156/37218

Changed files in this update

CIU Data Depot Depot 1510461
Windows CIU WindowsEXE Depot Depot 1510462
