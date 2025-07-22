A lot of wave tweaks.
Important: Slob behaviour has changed in this version. Slobs will now speed up towards the edges of the screen to avoid falling too far behind and disappearing while they are still visible.
More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-156/37218
Game version 156
