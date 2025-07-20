 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19290507
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, it's been a while! I've been busy working on Sunset Humanity's sequel, Akashic Slingshot, which should hopefully be releasing early next year. However I thought I'd spend a little time polishing some of Sunset Humanity's rough edges in the form of a minor update.

Story / Cutscenes

  • Extended ending cutscene

  • Changed Schrodinger's tea party dialogue

  • Renamed "Project Slingshot" website to "Akashic Slingshot".

Accessibility

  • Mouse sensitivity can now be adjusted

The Future

I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who played Sunset Humanity. Your feedback, comments, and videos have been truly invaluable, and an honor to receive. Whilst this will likely be the last update to Sunset Humanity, the story will live on in Akashic Slingshot. The demo for which will be releasing July 31st, so be sure to check it out!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2841471
