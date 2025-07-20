Hey, it's been a while! I've been busy working on Sunset Humanity's sequel, Akashic Slingshot, which should hopefully be releasing early next year. However I thought I'd spend a little time polishing some of Sunset Humanity's rough edges in the form of a minor update.

Story / Cutscenes

Extended ending cutscene

Changed Schrodinger's tea party dialogue

Renamed "Project Slingshot" website to "Akashic Slingshot".

Accessibility

Mouse sensitivity can now be adjusted

The Future

I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who played Sunset Humanity. Your feedback, comments, and videos have been truly invaluable, and an honor to receive. Whilst this will likely be the last update to Sunset Humanity, the story will live on in Akashic Slingshot. The demo for which will be releasing July 31st, so be sure to check it out!