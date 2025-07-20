Hey everyone!

The last month has been intense — I’ve fixed a ton of bugs, polished the experience, and gotten much closer to the final version of the game.

GIRL.EXE.EXE has grown into something much bigger than I originally imagined. And now, I'm almost ready to let it go.

💀 This is nearly the release build. If everything goes well, the full version will be out in about 10 days.

Thank you so much to everyone who played the demo and shared your feedback — it’s been incredibly helpful in finishing the game the right way.

If you haven’t played the demo yet — now’s a perfect time to check it out.

Thank you for staying with me for these 3 years. The finale is coming very soon.

— Dymchick1

t.me/Dymchick1_RU

t.me/Dymchick1_EN