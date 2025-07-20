 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19290420 Edited 21 July 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The last month has been intense — I’ve fixed a ton of bugs, polished the experience, and gotten much closer to the final version of the game.
GIRL.EXE.EXE has grown into something much bigger than I originally imagined. And now, I'm almost ready to let it go.

💀 This is nearly the release build. If everything goes well, the full version will be out in about 10 days.

Thank you so much to everyone who played the demo and shared your feedback — it’s been incredibly helpful in finishing the game the right way.
If you haven’t played the demo yet — now’s a perfect time to check it out.

Thank you for staying with me for these 3 years. The finale is coming very soon.

— Dymchick1

t.me/Dymchick1_RU

t.me/Dymchick1_EN

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link