We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to the Italy Expansion!

The release trailer has garnered tens of thousands of views, and on release day we hit the highest player counts in over a decade!

To all our new players, welcome to the family! And to all our veteran players, please help our new recruits feel at home.

We're striking while the iron is hot, and as promised, we are coming in hot with another big update! Here's the TL;DR, with the full change log below:

🚗 Added Sd.Kfz. 124 "Wespe".

🇪🇸 Added Spanish localization.

🪲 Numerous minor bug fixes.

🗺️ Map balancing pass.

Sd.Kfz. 124 "Wespe"

The German 105mm "Wespe" was a self-propelled howitzer built on the Panzer II chassis and was one of the most successful self-propelled gun designs fielded by any side. At last, the Germans now have an answer to the M7 Priest!

You can find the Wespe on the following maps:

Armored Balaton Advance

Armored Freyneux Advance

Armored Fruhlingserwachen Clash

Armored Raid to Bastogne

Armored Suedwind Advance

Barashka Advance

Bridgehead Advance

Butovo Advance

Jurques Advance

Kommerscheidt Advance

Les Champs de Losque Advance

Putot en Bessin Advance

Valko Advance

Localization

The game has been completely localized to Spanish!

In order to use the Spanish localization, set your Steam Client Language to "Spanish".

Please note that "Latin American Spanish" is not yet recognized by the game, so please use "Spanish" in the meantime until we can come up with a way for the game to recognize Steam's "Latin American Spanish" setting.



Changes

Mortars are now automatically levelled after being rotated.

Prompt interactions (e.g., team kill forgive prompt) no longer overlap.

Autocaretta OM32 and OM36(OP) now use the appropriate truck icons on the map.

The "need to bolt" state of weapons is now preserved when dropping and picking them up.

Bug Fixes

Fixed numerous Wz.35 issues where the player could interrupt reloads & bolting.

Fix for inconsistent fonts on various menu elements.

Fixed rendering issues on some vegetation on Sicily maps.

Fixed a bug where handheld mortars had an incorrect map icon.

Carcanos now correctly load 6 bullets from the stripper clip instead of 5.

Added missing resupply attachment on the DUKW.

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching seats in the CV-33.

Fixed Italian and Polish radio voice lines not working in multiplayer.

Fixed missing ammo pouch attachments on some Italian roles.

Maps

Miscellaneous

Mortar and gun limits have been adjusted on a number of maps.

Renamed German Village to Renthem.

Gela

Fixed boat blocking volumes blocking DUKWs.

Fixed Higgins and DUKWs on spawn menu being initially active. They now activate when setup phase ends.

Gorlitz

Decreased amount of Pakwagen spawns from 2 to 1.

Added a Jagdpanzer IV for Axis.

Added two new objectives and changed the location of others.

Added several new areas and opened up several buildings in and around the objectives.

Further tightened Axis logistics allowance.

Added no build zone to the fields at last objective.

Removed PaK 43 from last objective.

Added more cover around the map.

Replaced some older barricade statics with more aesthetic versions.

Ticket increases for both teams.

Changed Panzer IV model to a later version with side skirts.

San Valentino

Improved Axis main spawn protection.

Increased Axis tickets slightly.

Fixed Allied spawn locations being too far away from the first objective spawns.

Fixed issue where spawn protection minefields would not be deactivated correctly.



Niscemi Outskirts

Increased Axis tickets slightly.



Ponte Olivo Airfield

Increased Axis tickets.

Fixed a bug where players could hear water sloshing noises at random locations across the map.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games 🕷️