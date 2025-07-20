Thank you so much for your support and for reporting bugs and sending us feedback we deeply appreciate it <3
New Features
- New Weapon Stash Tutorial: A new weapon stash tutorial has been added highlighting how that you can switch to stash the first time picking up a weapon. Also a new weapon swap tutorial for the stash has been added that highlights the ability to swap your equipped with the stashed weapon.
- New Deactivated Skill Flag: When deactivating a skill node a new deactivated flag will now be added above the skill description to make it easier for players to understand when a skill is activated and when it is deactivated.
Major Changes and Improvements
- Minimap Rework: The minimap system has been rewritten for overall improved performance and for improved robustness. Rare cases especially on very fast inputs could cause the minimap fog update to crash the game. This should now be solved by the new minimap rework.
- Improved Skillshard Tutorials: Skill shard tutorials now only appear then you actually collected on of the skill shards (Shard of Conjunction, Shard of Change, Shard of Refund) and they now also do not appear all at once to not overwealm players with a wall of text. We understand that this might that these tutorials have caused confusion, especially if they have been poping up but you did not even have one of these shards to complete them.
Balancing
- Increased drop rate for Shard Of Augmentation
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when firing very fast inputs mostly from controllers that could crash the game due to too frequent minimap updates. This is now fixed with the minimap reword and also leads to improved overall game performance.
- Fixed wrong button controller enter skilltree button indicator on ground tutorial
- Fixed not being able to pick up trinkets near descent defense tower
- Fixed a crash when selecting a map and entering a map in lighning fast clicking speed
It seems the game is now running stable for the majority of players. If you experience any crashes, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible.
