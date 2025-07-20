 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Commanders:

To continuously optimize the interstellar combat experience, 《Star Wars WarOS》has now released the Early Access Version 0.9.0.4 update. This update focuses on core feature iterations and detail refinement. Below are the specific details:

【Core Update Content】

1. Optimized certain levels (balance and mission-related content).
2. Optimized operation and mission提示 information effects.
3. Optimized game item drop rules.
4. Optimized aircraft status-related content.
5. Adjusted automatic playback of storyline content.
6. Added a follow function for units of the same type.
7. Added a mark indicating blocked shots.
8. Added difficulty indicators for levels.
9. Added a font localization mechanism.
10. Fixed some bugs.

【Feedback Channels】
If you encounter any issues or have optimization suggestions during your experience, please feel free to provide feedback through the official community (QQ Group: 894861758). Every suggestion will become an important milestone in optimizing Star Trek!

【Commander's Message】
May the new version of the Star River Battlefield allow you to feel the immersive strategic charm when deploying fleets and planning galactic layouts. The next stop in the universe—let's explore together!

