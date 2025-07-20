🛠️ Changelog (July 20, 2025)

✅ Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Combat Tutorial wasn't being removed properly.



Followers could stop fighting during the first combat encounter, this has been resolved.



Steam Deck button mappings have been adjusted for better compatibility.



Opening cutscenes have been reworked to prevent game crashes.



🆕 New Content & Features:

New Follower Commands: The player can now issue the following orders on "L"

Follow, Combat, Move, and Wait.