 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19290163 Edited 20 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Changelog (July 20, 2025)
✅ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the Combat Tutorial wasn't being removed properly.

Followers could stop fighting during the first combat encounter, this has been resolved.

Steam Deck button mappings have been adjusted for better compatibility.

Opening cutscenes have been reworked to prevent game crashes.

🆕 New Content & Features:
New Follower Commands: The player can now issue the following orders on "L"
Follow, Combat, Move, and Wait.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3834551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link