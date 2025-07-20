- During the special hunt "Demon of Darkness", light behavior has been updated — its movement now appears smooth on the client side.
- Mara's behavior on level 1 has been reworked — upon detecting active projectors in her favorite room, she now violently throws them around.
- Fixed a bug where the radio station purchased in the bunker did not increase the reward.
- Optimized the rendering of portals and paths leading to them for improved performance and visual clarity.
- Fixed a bug where, if the "Second Chance" perk activated in the Shadow World, the portal back to the Shadow World would not reappear.
- Fixed a voice chat bug where players could hear each other regardless of in-game conditions.
- Fixed the Ouija board — commands are now recognized correctly. However, the ability to spam commands has been removed.
- New Feature: The price for each taken photo is now displayed.
- Optimized FPS in the lobby and during matches for more stable performance.
- Fixed a bug where the closet mini-game would not start or function properly.
- Added a "Rain Intensity" setting to adjust intensity rain.
- The price for perk reset is now displayed correctly.
Update 1.8.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
