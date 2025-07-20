Fixed:
. AI not finding healing rings & breaking
. Best stunt not showing at end of race
. Negative best lap time at end of race
. Gameplay UI scaling
. Broken death explosion & fire particles
Improved:
. More stable rotation exiting ramps (1 second of rotation locking)
Release V 0.1
