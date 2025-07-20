 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19289989 Edited 20 July 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. UI Optimization: Added a "Cancel" button on the confirmation screen for returning to the base.
  2. UI Optimization: Added a resource display area in the War Factory.
  3. UI Optimization: On the vehicle purchase page, vehicle traits can now be viewed when checking vehicle information.

  • Adjusted Mechanic: Scientist training efficiency is now amplified based on the exponential investment factor.
  • Adjusted Mechanic: Vehicle upgrade experience becomes significantly smoother after level 1000.
    The experience requirement scales gradually until 99,999 experience points are reached, at which point the experience multiplier reaches 1000x.
    Vehicles can now smoothly level up to the 1 million level, where the experience multiplier reaches 1000x × 10.
    At 2 million levels, the experience multiplier reaches 1000x × 20, and so on.
    All experience increases between these levels are smooth and gradual.
    Summary: Before reaching 1 million levels, the total required experience has been significantly reduced.

