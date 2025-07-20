Adjustments:

· Slightly increased the rewards of several early side quests.

· Reduced the price of food from 10 to 6.

· Increased the time limit of the Healer's Hut quest in the Sumac Spirit Forest to 5 days.

· The save prompt point of the Lost Cave was moved outside the cave.

· Optimized the escape point location of the Warrior's Medal's Protect the Carriage quest.

· Added some prompts during the ignition of the Sulfur Tomb.

· Added some prompts to the event of the rotating the stone table in the Ameteur Forest (requires treasure clues).

· Optimized the movement route of the villagers in Morin Rou Village.

· Added prompts for charging twice.



Corrections:

· Fixed the issue that the achievement data may not be updated when passing the Sulfur Tomb with the fire turned off. If the Sulfur Tomb has been completed, the achievement data will be automatically corrected when other tombs are unlocked.

· Corrected the description of the heavy attack skill, and the strong interruption can greatly reduce the charge bar instead of interrupting the chant.

· Other text and illustration display errors.