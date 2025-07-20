Hello once again!

This update brings some fun new features that I hope you all enjoy.



Information Bob Appears!

The cheerful and slightly mysterious Information Bob now shows up at the start of each season. He brings with him 22 helpful tips shared by the community, perfect for both new and returning players. If you see him, give him a little poke and enjoy his wisdom!



A Festive Update... in July!

New Light Orbs have arrived! Once your shop reaches level 13, you can unlock the Festive Lights contract, which lets you place a colorful mix of glowing orbs around your shop.

Disclaimer: If you place 1000 of them in one spot, things might get a little... flashy. And laggy.



New Mythical Bonuses

Some of the magical creatures you've met around Ursa are now offering more than just profit boosts. You might receive special bonuses for harvesting or crafting too. So make sure to stop by and say hello!



As always, a few more fixes and tweaks have been made behind the scenes.

Thank you all so much for the continued support. I hope you have a wonderful week!